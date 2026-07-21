COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling: Choice Editing Window Extended; Round 1 Allotment On July 28

COMEDK UGET 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the revised counselling schedule for COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1. The updated timetable comes after the authorities extended the choice editing deadline and withdrew the earlier schedule.

As per the revised schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 28, 2026, at 3 PM. Candidates allotted seats will be required to complete seat acceptance and fee payment by July 31, 2026 (3 PM). Those who accept their allotted seats must report to their respective colleges to confirm admission.

The official notice also states that the Round 1 Edit Choice Filling will now be extended until July 24 till 2 PM.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 revised counselling: Important dates

Choice Editing After Mock Allotment: July 17, 2026 (3 PM) to July 24, 2026 (2 PM)

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 28, 2026 (3 PM)

Seat Acceptance & Fee Payment: July 28, 2026 (3 PM) to July 31, 2026 (3 PM)

Reporting to Allotted Colleges: From July 28, 2026 (3 PM) onwards

Seat Cancellation: July 28, 2026 (3 PM) to August 3, 2026 (3 PM)

COMEDK UGET 2026: How to fill COMEDK UGET 2026 choices

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the option entry process:

Step 1: Visit the official COMEDK counselling website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Log in with your credentials such as application number (or User ID) and password.

Step 3: Select the 'Option Entry' section.

Step 4: Filter your search for colleges and branches by institute name, course, or location.

Step 5: Add your preferred colleges and branches to the options list.

Step 6: Arrange the chosen options in the desired order of preference.

Step 7: Save your choices and carefully review them.

Step 8: Make your choices before the deadline.

COMEDK UGET 2026: Choice editing window open till July 24

The COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 choice editing process is currently underway and will run until July 24, 2026, at 2 PM. Candidates can change their preferred colleges and courses by logging into the official counselling portal and entering their application sequence number and password.

The consortium has advised candidates to carefully review and update their preferences prior to the deadline. Those who leave the choice-filling form blank will not be considered in the seat allocation process.

Candidates advised to use mock allotment results

Candidates are encouraged to consider the mock allotment results as well as previous year's cut-off trends when making their final decisions. Carefully arranging preferences can increase the likelihood of obtaining a preferred seat in the first round of counselling.

After the Round 1 seat allotment results are announced on July 28, candidates must decide whether to accept their allotted seat, pay the required fee by the deadline, and report to the allotted institute to complete the admission process.