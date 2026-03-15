COMEDK UGET 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At comedk.org; Correction Window Opens April 10

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be closing the Applications for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 tomorrow. Candidates can apply for engineering programs at any of the COMEDK member institutions by registering on the official website, comedk.org.

COMEDK 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last Date for Online Payment and Application Submission: March 16, 2026 (Monday)

Application Form Correction Window Start: April 10, 2026 (Friday)

Application Form Correction Window End: April 13, 2026 (Monday)

Test Admission Ticket (TAT) Download Begins: April 29, 2026 (Wednesday)

Last Date to Download Test Admission Ticket (TAT): May 9, 2026 (Saturday)

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE-E 2026 Engineering Entrance Exam: May 9, 2026 (Saturday)

Release of Provisional Answer Key and Start of Objection Window: May 13, 2026 (Wednesday)

Last Date to Submit Objections to Provisional Answer Key: May 15, 2026 (Friday)

Final Answer Key Release: May 20, 2026 (Wednesday)

Scorecard Release: May 26, 2026 (Tuesday)

COMEDK 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Go to comedk.org, the official COMEDK UGET website.

On the homepage, select the registration tab.

Enter your name, phone number, email address, category, and other personal information in the designated fields.

To confirm all the information, enter the OTP in the designated field.

Examine every detail and save it for future use.

Direct Link To Apply

COMEDK 2026 Registration: Documents Required

Candidates must keep the following information and documents ready before filling out the application form. All documents should be scanned copies in JPG/JPEG or PDF format. Do not upload photos taken from a mobile phone.

SSLC / Class 10 Marks Card (Max size: 160 KB, JPEG format).

Candidate’s Government ID Proof (Max size: 160 KB, JPEG format).

Passport Size Photograph (Max size: 160 KB, JPEG format).

Candidate’s Signature (Max size: 160 KB, JPEG format).

Parent’s Signature (Max size: 160 KB, JPG/JPEG format).

Parent’s Government ID Proof: (Max size: 160 KB, JPEG format).

KKR Certificate (371J) – Required only for candidates applying for a KKR seat (max size: 160 KB, JPEG format).

SC/ST/OBC Certificate (Max size: 160 KB, JPEG format).

Karnataka Domicile Certificate (Max size: 160 KB, JPEG format)

Check Official Notification Here