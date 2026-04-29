COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At 2 PM; Here's How To Access Admit Card

COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has revised the release date for the COMEDK UGET 2026 admit card. According to the official website, the authorities will now activate the COMEDK 2026 admit card download link on April 30 at 2 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from comedk.org or through a direct link that will be updated here. To download the hall ticket, students must enter their application sequence number and password.

The admit card includes important information such as the application number, name, photograph, signature, exam center address, and shift times. Students must have their hall tickets with them when taking the test.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Admit Card Release: April 30, 2026

Exam Date: May 9, 2026

Answer Key Release: May 13, 2026

Objection Window Closes: May 15, 2026

Final Answer Key: May 20, 2026

Result Declaration: May 29, 2026, at 2:00 PM

COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card: How to Download COMEDK 2026 Admit Card?

To download the COMEDK UGET admit card, click on the direct link provided on this page.

Input the registered user ID and password into the required fields.

The COMEDK admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check all of the information and download the COMEDK hall ticket.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on COMEDK Admit Card 2026

After downloading the admit card, candidates must verify the information on it. The following information will be included on the COMEDK admit card:

COMEDK Registration Number

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s address

Candidate's contact details

COMEDK UGET exam date 2026

Applicant photo & signature

Exam centre details

General instructions for the exam