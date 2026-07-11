COMEDK Choice Filling 2026 Begins Today At 4 PM; Candidates Can Submit Preferences At comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) began the mock counselling choice-filling process for COMEDK UGET 2026 today, July 11. Candidates who have successfully completed the counselling registration process can submit and lock their preferred college and course choices through the official counselling portal at comedk.org .

The mock choice filling window will remain open until July 13, 2026. This round allows candidates to understand the colleges and courses they are likely to secure based on their rank and submitted preferences before the actual seat allotment process begins.

Following the declaration of the mock allotment results, candidates will be given an opportunity to edit, reorder, or modify their choices before the final seat allotment.

In case of any issues during the counselling process, candidates can contact the COMEDK helpdesk at 080-697-962-66 or email studenthelpdesk@comedk.org for assistance.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling: Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check out the important dates regarding the counselling schedule of the COMEDK UGET 2026 below:

Mock choice filling: July 11 to July 13, 2026

Mock allotment result: To be announced

Choice editing after mock allotment: To be announced

Final seat allotment: To be announced

COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling: How to Fill COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling Choices

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the option entry process:

Step 1: Visit the official COMEDK counselling website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Log in using your application number (or User ID) and password.

Step 3: Click on the 'Option Entry' section.

Step 4: Search for colleges and branches using filters such as institute name, course, or location.

Step 5: Add your preferred colleges and branches to the option list.

Step 6: Arrange the selected choices in the order of your preference.

Step 7: Save the choices and review them carefully.

Step 8: Lock the choices before the deadline to ensure they are considered for the mock allotment process.