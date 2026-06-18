Coimbatore NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide; Final Text Said, 'Exam Was Cancelled, I’m Afraid To Take The Test Again'

file pic

Coimbatore: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Coimbatore allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after reportedly struggling with anxiety and mental stress following the cancellation of the NEET examination and the announcement of a re-test, according to The Times of India.

The deceased, identified as Anukeerthana, was a resident of Park Town in Kovaipudur. Her father, Senthil Prabhu, serves as the district secretary of the TASMAC trade union affiliated with CITU.

According to The Times of India report, Anukeerthana graduated from Class XI at a private school in Ettimadai with high grades and aspired to be a doctor to help underprivileged people. She enrolled in a NEET coaching centre in Coimbatore and spent months studying for the medical entrance exam.

Reported distress after exam cancellation

According to the report, Anukeerthana hoped to gain admission to a medical college. However, the cancellation of the NEET examination due to alleged irregularities, followed by the announcement of a re-examination on June 21, reportedly caused her great distress.

Final messages and hospitalisation

On Wednesday morning, she allegedly sent an emotional WhatsApp message to her paternal uncle and other relatives, expressing fear about appearing for the examination again and concern over the financial burden her father had borne for her education.

The message stated, as per the Times of India report, that "I had taken the NEET exam and was waiting to join medical college, but the exam was cancelled. Now, I am afraid to take the test again. My father has spent a lot of money on me; I do not know how I can ever look him in the face again."

According to The Times of India, relatives rushed to her home after reading the message. They reportedly found her unconscious inside her room after forcing the door open. She had allegedly consumed poison and was immediately taken to a private hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Despite emergency medical treatment, Anukeerthana succumbed later in the afternoon. Her body was subsequently sent to the Government ESI Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police case and protests

The Kuniyamuthur police have registered a case, seized her mobile phone, and launched an investigation into the incident.

Following her death, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district committee staged a protest on the ESI hospital campus, demanding the abolition of NEET. Protesters reportedly claimed that Anukeerthana had already qualified in NEET and secured a BDS seat but was preparing again in an attempt to obtain admission to an MBBS programme.

Family demands and postmortem

According to The Times of India report, the family initially refused to accept the body and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The body was accepted later on Wednesday night after revenue officials held discussions with the family.