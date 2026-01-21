CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25

CMAT 2026 Admit card: The CMAT 2026 admit card for applicants taking the Common Management Admission Test has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Hall passes can now be downloaded by registered applicants from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

CMAT 2026: Important details

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: January 25, 2026

Duration of Exam: 180 minutes (3 hours)

Language of Paper: English only

CMAT 2026 Admit card: Steps to download admit card

Candidates who have registered can download their CMAT 2026 admit card by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, the official CMAT website.

Step 2: Select the "CMAT 2026 Admit Card" link from the homepage.

Step 3: In the login page, enter your application number and birthdate.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display the CMAT 2026 admission card.

Step 6: Download the admit card and print it out clearly so you may use it on test day.

Direct link to download admit card

CMAT 2026 Admit card: Details mentioned on admit card

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Date of examination

Shift timing

Reporting time

Address of the examination centre

CMAT 2026 Admit card: Exam pattern and time structure

- Candidates must finish the full CMAT within the allotted 180 minutes.

- Candidates are allowed to move between sections because there are no time constraints for each section.

- Candidates can organise their approach, switch between portions as needed, and manage their time according to their strengths with the aid of this structure.

- Since the three-hour test demands constant concentration, balanced speed, and accuracy, effective time management is essential.

- Quantitative Technique & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship are all included in the exam.

Candidates sitting the CMAT 2026 are advised to keep monitoring the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in, for the most latest exam information.