CMA December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply At icmai.in Until August 4

CMA December 2026 Registration: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the registration deadline for the CMA December 2026 examination. Candidates seeking admission to the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses can now complete their online registration by August 4, 2026, through the official website, icmai.in.

Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to conclude on July 31. The extension gives aspirants additional time to submit their applications and complete the admission formalities.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date to register to avoid possible technical issues. They should also ensure that all personal details and uploaded documents are accurate before submitting the application form.

Direct Link To Apply Here

CMA December 2026 Registration: How to Apply for CMA December 2026 Registration

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official ICMAI website at icmai.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admission section.

Step 3: Select the desired CMA course (Foundation, Intermediate, or Final).

Step 4: Create a new login account.

Step 5: Enter the required personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload the prescribed documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

Step 8: Review the application form and submit it.

Step 9: Download and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

CMA December 2026 Registration: Admission Fee

Foundation Course: ₹6,000

Intermediate Course: ₹23,100

Final Course: ₹25,000

CMA December 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the eligibility requirements before applying for their chosen course.

Foundation Course: Applicants should have passed or appeared in the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examination.

Intermediate Course: Candidates must have either qualified the CMA Foundation course or hold a recognised bachelor's degree.

Final Course: Applicants must have cleared both groups of the CMA Intermediate examination.

Apart from these requirements, candidates should also ensure they meet all other eligibility conditions prescribed by ICMAI for their respective courses.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official ICMAI website for the latest updates regarding the CMA December 2026 examination and admission process.