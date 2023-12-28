 CM Yogi Adityanath: Students Must Excel In Traditional Handicrafts And Sports Beyond Studies
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urges a balanced education approach, emphasizing academics, handicrafts, and sports for students' holistic development in Kaushambi.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Representative pic

In a recent address at Maheshwari Prasad Intermediate College in Kaushambi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of students excelling not only in academics but also in traditional handicrafts and sports. Adityanath highlighted that, in alignment with the National Education Policy, there is a critical need to prioritize the skill development of students.

"School children need to excel not only in academics but also in traditional handicrafts and sports," remarked Adityanath during the program. He urged students to uphold truthfulness and follow the path of Dharma, emphasizing that greatness is achieved through hard work, dedication, and devotion.

Transforming schools into hubs of innovation

The Chief Minister stressed the transformation of schools into research centers, fostering innovation to contribute to the 'One district, one product' initiative. He directed the district magistrate to formulate a comprehensive action plan for higher education in Kaushambi, particularly focusing on the higher education of girls.

Promoting a holistic approach to education

CM Yogi Adityanath also underscored the importance of providing students with a suitable platform for sports and cultural activities, emphasizing a holistic approach to education. This call for a well-rounded development echoes the evolving landscape of education, aligning with the broader goals outlined in the National Education Policy.

(Inputs from PTI)

