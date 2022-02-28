CM Bommai: Lessons on Karnataka's brave women to be included in school syllabus

Hubballi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that lessons on brave women from the state such as Belavadi Mallamma, Kitturu Rani Chennamma, and Rani Abbakka will be incorporated in the school curriculum so that the next generation may learn about their bravery.

The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the 374th anniversary celebrations of Belavadi Mallamma's victory over the Maratha army. "Initiatives would be taken for comprehensive development of Belavadi. Yesterday we celebrated the 350th anniversary of Keladi Chennamma's Coronation. Women's contribution for Karnataka's glory is immense. The younger generation should know about it. We should make the coming generations learn about brave women of our State like Kitturu Chennamma. Mega events would be organised in Belavadi next year as part of the celebrations," Bommai said.



Panchamasali Seer Jagadguru Sri Vachanananda Swamiji has immense knowledge about the growth of Belavadi province and Mallamma's war against Shivaji Maharaj. This programme has been organised with his concern and love for the State, Bommai said.



Panchamasali Jagadguru Sri Vachanananda, PWD minister CC Patil and others were present at the event.

