CLAT 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Candidates Must Confirm Seats by Jan 29

CLAT 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2026: The CLAT 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been made available online by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates can go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in to download the merit list. As they must pay the confirmation cost to finish the admissions process, candidates should be aware that the CLAT Second Merit List 2026 is only temporary.

The CLAT Counselling 2026 Second Round is only open to applicants who choose the float option or seat upgrades in the first round. To guarantee their designated seats, candidates must upload the necessary files and pay the confirmation cost by January 29, 2026.

CLAT 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2026: Important dates

Second Allotment List (Round 2): January 22, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 2 – Freeze/Float): January 22–29, 2026 | 10 am–1 pm

CLAT 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2026: Steps to download second merit list

Candidates should follow the instructions below to download the CLAT 2nd Merit List 2026:

Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Select CLAT 2026.

Step 3: Click the link to view the CLAT 2026 second counselling merit list.

Step 4: The screen will show the second merit list.

Step 4: The merit list can be downloaded and saved for later use.

CLAT 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2026: Details mentioned on second round allotment list

All India Rank of the Candidate

Admit Card Number

Category under Vertical Reservation

Horizontal Reservation (if applicable)

Admission Status

CLAT Counselling 2026: Documents required

Class 10 marksheet (scanned copy)

CLAT 2026 admit card

Class 12 marksheet

LLB or equivalent degree marksheet (for PG applicants)

Character certificate

Migration or transfer certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD/SAP certificate (if applicable)

Any other relevant supporting documents as specified by the counselling authority

CLAT Counselling 2026: Freeze, Float, and Exit option

An applicant who is chosen for a seat at any NLU has three options during the counselling stages: "freeze," "float," or "exit."

Freeze: If a candidate is unhappy with their seat assignment, they have the option to "freeze" it, accept it, and decide not to take part in further rounds of seat allocation.

Float: A candidate may "open" the door to a higher choice NLU seat by using the "float" option after being assigned to their first preference NLU.

Exit option: After completing the registration process, an applicant may "exit" the process if they choose not to take part in admissions counselling.

Counselling Schedule: Key Dates & Timings

Third Allotment List (Round 3): February 5, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 3 – Freeze/Float): February 5–12, 2026 | 10 am–1 pm

University Fee Payment (Freeze – Rounds 1–3): April 24, 2026 | by 5 pm

Fourth Allotment List (Round 4): May 2, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 4 – Freeze/Float): May 2–8, 2026

Fifth & Final Allotment List (Round 5): May 15, 2026

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 5 – Freeze): May 15–20, 2026

University Fee Payment (Freeze – Rounds 4–5): May 30, 2026 | by 5 pm