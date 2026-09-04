CLAT 2027: Vellore, Tiruvarur Removed As Test Centre Cities; Candidates Asked To Update Preference By October 31

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has removed Vellore and Tiruvarur from the list of test centre cities for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027.

Candidates who had selected either Vellore or Tiruvarur as their preferred test centre city have been asked to update their preference by choosing an alternative city. The deadline to make the change is October 31, 2026.

The Consortium issued the notification on September 3, 2026, and has advised affected candidates to update their preferences through their CLAT accounts.

CLAT 2027: Steps to change test centre preference

Candidates who selected Vellore or Tiruvarur can update their test centre city by following these steps:

Step 1: Log in to the CLAT account.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Edit Application Form’ option.

Step 3: Open the ‘Test Centre Preference’ tab.

Step 4: Select an alternative test centre city from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Click on ‘Save/Submit’ to confirm the updated preference.

Step 6: Complete the process before October 31, 2026.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the updated preference after saving the changes.

CLAT 2027: Helpdesk details

Candidates requiring assistance with the test centre preference update can contact the Consortium of NLUs.

They can send their queries by email to the Consortium or contact the helpdesk at 080-47162020.

The helpdesk will be available between 10 AM and 5 PM on working days.

Candidates affected by the removal of Vellore and Tiruvarur are advised to complete the test centre update within the stipulated deadline to avoid any issues with their CLAT 2027 application.