CLAT 2027 Registration To Begin On August 3 At 10 AM; Here's How To Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially announced the registration schedule for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027. The online application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes will begin on August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM. The last date to apply is October 31, 2026.

Candidates interested in securing admission to participating national law universities and other affiliated institutions will be able to submit their applications through the official consortium website. Applicants are advised to keep all required documents ready before starting the registration process.

Direct Link To Apply

CLAT 2027 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the CLAT 2027 Registration below:

Application Window Opens: August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2026

CLAT 2027 Exam Date: December 6, 2026

CLAT 2027 Registration: How to Apply for CLAT 2027

Candidates can complete the CLAT 2027 application by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Consortium website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027/

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2027 registration link.

Step 3: Select New Registration and create an account using your name, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 4: Log in using the generated credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the application form with the required personal, academic, and communication details.

Step 6: Upload the prescribed documents in the specified format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Step 8: Review all the information carefully and submit the application form.

Step 9: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Documents to Keep Ready

Before beginning the application process, candidates should keep the following documents prepared:

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Valid email ID and mobile number

Academic qualification details and certificates

Category or reservation certificate (if applicable)

Identity proof and other documents specified in the official brochure

CLAT 2027 Registration: Important Advisory

Applicants are encouraged to read the official information brochure thoroughly before submitting their forms. They should ensure that all information entered in the application is accurate and monitor the official website regularly for updates regarding the examination schedule, admit cards, and other important announcements.

CLAT is the gateway for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by National Law Universities and several other participating institutions across the country. Candidates planning to appear for CLAT 2027 should complete the registration process within the prescribed timeline to avoid last-minute issues.

CLAT 2027 Registration: HelpDesk