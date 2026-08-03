CLAT 2027 Registration Begins: Apply Online At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Fees, Dates & Exam Details

CLAT 2027 Registration: The registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 began today, August 3, 2026, on the Consortium of National Law Universities' (NLUs) official website. Candidates can now apply online for admission to participating NLUs' undergraduate (UG) and graduate (PG) law programs.

Direct link to apply for CLAT 2027

CLAT 2027 Registration: Important dates

CLAT 2027 Registration Begins: August 3, 2026

CLAT 2027 Registration Last Date: October 31, 2026

CLAT 2027 Admit Card: Expected around two weeks before the exam

CLAT 2027 Exam Date: December 6, 2026

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Duration: 2 hours

Counselling/Admission: Dates to be announced after the result

CLAT 2027 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

UG Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: No upper age limit for candidates applying for the CLAT 2027 UG programme.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent examination.

Minimum Marks:

- General category: 45% marks or equivalent grade.

- SC/ST/PwD candidates: 40% marks or equivalent grade.

Appearing Candidates: Students appearing for their qualifying examination in March/April 2027 can also apply.

Proof of Qualification: Such candidates must provide proof of passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission. Failure to do so will result in losing their eligibility for admission.

PG Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: No upper age limit for candidates applying for the CLAT 2027 PG programme.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed an LL.B. degree or an equivalent examination.

Minimum Marks:

- General category: 50% marks or equivalent grade.

- SC/ST/PwD candidates: 45% marks or equivalent grade.

Appearing Candidates: Candidates appearing for their qualifying examination in 2027 are also eligible to apply.

Proof of Qualification: Candidates must submit proof of passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission. Failure to provide the required evidence will lead to loss of eligibility for admission.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Application fee

General/OBC: ₹4,000

SC/ST/BPL/PwD: ₹3,500

Previous Years’ Question Papers: ₹500 (additional)

Payment Mode: Online only

Transaction Charges: Applicable bank/payment gateway charges to be paid by the candidate

Refund: Application fee is non-refundable and non-adjustable.

CLAT 2027 Registration: How to Apply for CLAT 2027

Candidates might follow these steps to finish the application process:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official CLAT website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the CLAT 2027 Registration link.

Step 3: Sign up with a working mobile number and email address.

Step 4: Use the generated credentials to log in.

Step 5: Complete the application form with your personal, academic, and communication information.

Step 6: Upload the necessary files in the format specified.

Step 7: Use the online payment options to pay the application cost.

Step 8: Fill out the application and save the confirmation page for your records.

Direct link to apply for CLAT 2027

CLAT 2027 Registration: Required documents

Academic certificates and mark sheets

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Valid government-issued identity proof

Payment details for application fee

CLAT 2027 Registration: Admission Process

Candidates' performance on the entrance exam will determine their admission through CLAT 2027. The Consortium of NLUs will then conduct a counselling process.

Qualified applicants must attend counselling following the results announcement. Seats will be distributed according to merit, category, reservation guidelines, and the preferences of the candidates.

One of the most significant law entrance exams in India, CLAT grades are taken into account for admission by a number of private law schools throughout the nation in addition to National Law Universities.

What is CLAT?

For admission to five-year integrated LLB programs and LLM courses at National Law Universities in India, candidates must pass the CLAT, a national entrance exam. CLAT scores are accepted by a number of private institutions and affiliated law schools in addition to NLUs for admission to their legal programs.