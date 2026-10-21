CLAT 2027: MNLU Mumbai Adds Transgender, Orphan Reservation Categories For UG And PG Admissions; Update By October 31

CLAT 2027: MNLU Mumbai Adds Transgender, Orphan Reservation Categories For UG And PG Admissions |

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has announced changes to the reservation categories for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions at Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai, for CLAT 2027. According to the notice, new reservation categories such as the transgender and orphan categories have been included in the seat matrix of MNLU Mumbai for both UG and PG courses.

Applicants who fall into these revised categories have been requested to update themselves about the latest seat matrix and modify their reservation category details in the CLAT form before October 31, 2026.

For further information about this issue, candidates have been instructed to check out the revised MNLU Mumbai brochure which is available on the official website under the ‘Participating Universities’ tab.

CLAT 2027: Reservation Category Changes At MNLU Mumbai

As per the notification, the following categories have been added to the seat matrix for both undergraduate and postgraduate admissions:

Transgender category

Orphan category

Candidates need to verify the newly updated seat matrix and brochure of the university in order to ascertain their eligibility for such categories. The notification makes no mention of the total number of seats being offered to such categories.

Steps to update reservation category in CLAT 2027 application form

The eligible applicants may use the following guidelines to make changes to their reservation:

Step 1: Log into the CLAT account via the official website of Consortium of NLUs.

Step 2: Click on ‘Edit Application Form’ link available on the dashboard.

Step 3: Move to the Reservations tab.

Step 4: In the Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai field, respond to the query, “Are you a domicile of Maharashtra?"

Step 5: Choose the category for reservation using the check-boxes.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Save/Submit’ option to save the changes made.

CLAT 2027: Helpdesk Details

Candidates requiring assistance with the reservation update can contact the Consortium of NLUs through the following channels:

Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Helpdesk: 080-47162020

Helpdesk timings: 10 am to 5 pm on working days

Applicants are advised to consult the revised MNLU Mumbai brochure and the official Consortium website for further information about the updated reservation categories and admission requirements.