CLAT PG 2026 Third Merit List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float And Exit Options Open Till 12 Feb

CLAT 2026 Third Merit List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float And Exit Options Open Till 12 Feb | Website: https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

CLAT PG 2026 Third Merit List: The CLAT PG third merit list 2026 has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) today 5 February, 2026. On the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, students can view the results of the third round of CLAT counseling.

Students should be aware that all participating institutes will have access to the CLAT PG 2026 third merit list. The date of the CLAT 2026 exam was December 7, 2025. Aspirants who will be named in the CLAT rank list 2026 have to either freeze, float, or withdraw their seats before the deadline. The CLAT 2026 round three admission last date is February 12, 2026.

CLAT PG 2026 Third Merit List: Important dates

CLAT Third Allotment List 2026 release date: February 5, 2026

CLAT Third Allotment List 2026 release time: 10:00 AM

Payment of confirmation fee (Freeze/Float options) & admission by NLUs:

Start: 10:00 AM on February 5, 2026

End: 1:00 PM on February 12, 2026

CLAT PG 2026 Third Merit List: Steps To Check Third Merit List

Students can use the procedures listed below to obtain a seat allotment for CLAT round 3 in 2026:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Select "CLAT 2026."

Step 3: When you click the "3rd Provisional Allotment List" link, the third allotment list for CLAT 2026 counseling will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Verify your outcome and save the PDF for your records.

Direct link to check the list: https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026/pg-third-list.html

CLAT Counselling 2026: Freeze, Float, and Exit option

During the counseling phase, a candidate selected for admission to any NLU has three choices: "freeze," "float," or "exit."

Freeze: Candidates can choose to "freeze" their seat assignment, accept it, and forego participating in subsequent seat allocation rounds if they are dissatisfied with it.

Float: After being allocated to their first preferred NLU, a candidate may use the "float" option to "open" the door to a higher choice NLU seat.

Exit option: If an applicant decides not to participate in admissions counselling after completing the registration procedure, they can "exit" the process.

Counselling Schedule: Key Dates & Timings

Fourth Allotment List (Round 4): May 2, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 4 – Freeze/Float): May 2–8, 2026

Fifth & Final Allotment List (Round 5): May 15, 2026

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 5 – Freeze): May 15–20, 2026

University Fee Payment (Freeze – Rounds 4–5): May 30, 2026 | by 5 pm