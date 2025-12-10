CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out Today At 5 PM On consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Details Here

Canva

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will provide the provisional answer key for CLAT 2026 on its official website today, December 10, 2025, at 5:00 PM, providing candidates with their first formal opportunity to assess their performance. The Consortium will release individual response sheets in addition to the answer key, allowing candidates to estimate their scores before to the objection window.

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Important dates

CLAT 2026 Exam Date: 7 December 2025

Answer Key Objection Window Opens: 10 December 2025 at 5 PM

Answer Key Objection Window Closes: 12 December 2025 at 5 PM

CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

By following the guidelines below, students can download:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Choose the CLAT 2026 Link.

Step 3: The most recent notice contains the CLAT 2026 Answer Key PDF with master question paper.

Step 4: Click the PDF link to begin the download.

Step 5: Save for later use.

CLAT 2026 {rovisional Answer Key: How to challenge answer key

Students can challenge the CLAT answer key for 2026 by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: To access the candidate login page, enter your registration number and password.

Step 3: Find the Provisional Answer Key Objection link and click on it.

Step 4: Select the question, section, and program, then provide proof of your concern.

Step 5: Pay the answer key objection cost of INR 1,000.

Step 6: Carefully review each detail and submit a objection.

The national-level entrance examination for admission to NLUs was held in 156 locations in 25 states, 93 cities, and four union territories. More than 92,000 applicants enrolled for CLAT 2026 this year, representing a notable 17% increase in registrations and demonstrating the ongoing demand for top legal programs in India.

The official press statement from the Consortium states that 92,344 applications were received for CLAT 2026, of which 75,009 were for UG programs and 17,335 were for PG programs. The ratio of men to women was 0.72:1. With 96.83 percent of UG and 92.45 percent of PG registered applicants taking the test, attendance was noticeably high.

Additionally, 548 candidates in the PwD category took the test. The Consortium designated a specific Nodal Officer to supervise PwD arrangements, guarantee acceptable accommodations, and offer tailored support when needed in order to guarantee equity and accessibility.