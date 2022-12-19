CLAT 2023: Provisional answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; here's how to access

CLAT 2022: Provicional answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in | Representative Image

The Consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs, which conducted the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT, on Sunday, December 18, has released the provisional CLAT answer key. The Consortium has also created the master question booklets for UG and PG CLAT 2023 exams. The CLAT 2023 question papers and answer keys are available on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The exam took place at 127 examination centres, across 23 states and two Union Territories. 93.6 percent of the total registered candidates appeared for CLAT UG while 91.7 per cent candidates appeared for the PG test.

While issuing the CLAT 2023 answer keys on December 18, the Consortium in a statement mentioned, “Four different series of Question Booklets have been published and used in the CLAT 2023. Students shall tally question numbers from their own Question Booklet with the Master Question Booklet and raise their objections with reference to the appropriate Question Number(s) from the Master Question Booklet.”

CLAT 2023 answer key challenge window is open, and will remain active till December 20, 9 am.

Here's how to download CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key:

Open the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Go to the designated CLAT 2023 answer key link.

Tally the answers marked and calculate the score.