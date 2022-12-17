CLAT 2023 exam tomorrow: All you need to know about documents, reporting time, other instructions

Representative Image |

New Delhi: Common Law Admission Test, also known as CLAT 2023, will be conducted tomorrow, December 18, 2022.

The entrance exam, which is conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across twenty-two national law universities, requires candidates to report at the examination centre an hour before it starts.

CLAT UG and PG exams will be conducted in the afternoon session between 2-4 PM, with candidates arriving after 2:15 PM not having the opportunity to enter the exam hall. Students can leave the examination hall before 4 PM only in case of a medical issue or emergency.

Candidates will receive sealed envelopes and instructions at 1:50 PM from the invigilators. Candidates won't be allowed to write anything on the OMR response sheet or the question booklet after 4 PM sharp.

Read Also Ensure no disabled student is denied access to CLAT examination: SC

CLAT 2023: Things you can carry

Ballpoint pens in black or blue

Transparent water bottle

A face mask (Candidate may be asked to take off the mask for checking)

A mechanical watch

No bags or other objects are permitted inside the test centre.

CLAT 2023: Documents that you need to carry

CLAT admission card 2023

PwDs/ SAPs should bring their original Disability Certificate to the test centre

A valid government ID (Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, ration card/PDS photo card, voter ID card, or driving license).

CLAT 2023: Which documents can be retained?

The CLAT 2023 admit card, validly signed by the invigilator, may be kept by the candidate since it must be presented during the admission process.

After the test, candidates may keep the question bank and their own copy of the OMR response form.