Class 12 GSEB Science Practical Exam Admit Card Release and Download Guide

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the release of admit cards for Class 12 science practical exams. Here's a breakdown of important details:
Date and Time:
The practical exams for GSEB Class 12 science students are scheduled to commence on February 19.
The exams are scheduled to be held between 3 pm to 6:30 pm from March 11 to 20.
Exam Schedule:
March 11: Physics (054)
March 13: Horticulture (052)
March 15: Biology (056)
March 18: Mathematics (050)
March 20: English (First Language) (006), English (Second Language) (013)
March 22: Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic (3 pm to 5:15 pm), Computer Education (theory) (331)
How to Download Admit Card:
Here's a step-by-step guide for school heads to download the admit cards:
Go to sciprac.gsebht.in, gsebht.in, or gseb.org.
Look for "HSC Science February 2024 – PRACTICAL EXAM HALL TICKET" on the homepage.
You'll be directed to a login page. Enter your credentials.
Enter the school index number and the mobile number or email ID registered with GS & HSEB authorities.
Click on Login to receive a One Time Password (OTP) on your registered email ID or mobile number.
After logging in, download the admit card, take a printout, and distribute it to the students accordingly.
Important Note:
If any changes are required in the registered mobile number or email ID, send a request on the school letterhead with the principal’s signature and school index number to gsebht[at]gmail.com. Students must collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.
With the practical exams just around the corner, it is crucial for schools to ensure a smooth process for downloading and distributing admit cards, enabling students to appear for their exams without any hitches.