 Class 12 GSEB Science Practical Exam Admit Card Release and Download Guide
Get ready for GSEB Class 12 science practical exams with the latest admit card release.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Representational Image | PTI

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the release of admit cards for Class 12 science practical exams. Here's a breakdown of important details:

Date and Time:

The practical exams for GSEB Class 12 science students are scheduled to commence on February 19.

The exams are scheduled to be held between 3 pm to 6:30 pm from March 11 to 20.

Exam Schedule:

March 11: Physics (054)

March 13: Horticulture (052)

March 15: Biology (056)

March 18: Mathematics (050)

March 20: English (First Language) (006), English (Second Language) (013)

March 22: Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic (3 pm to 5:15 pm), Computer Education (theory) (331)

How to Download Admit Card:

Here's a step-by-step guide for school heads to download the admit cards:

Go to sciprac.gsebht.in, gsebht.in, or gseb.org.   

Look for "HSC Science February 2024 – PRACTICAL EXAM HALL TICKET" on the homepage.   

You'll be directed to a login page. Enter your credentials.

Enter the school index number and the mobile number or email ID registered with GS & HSEB authorities.   

Click on Login to receive a One Time Password (OTP) on your registered email ID or mobile number.

After logging in, download the admit card, take a printout, and distribute it to the students accordingly.

Important Note:

If any changes are required in the registered mobile number or email ID, send a request on the school letterhead with the principal’s signature and school index number to gsebht[at]gmail.com. Students must collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

With the practical exams just around the corner, it is crucial for schools to ensure a smooth process for downloading and distributing admit cards, enabling students to appear for their exams without any hitches.

