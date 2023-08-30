Class 10 student commits suicide in B'luru, parents demand probe

IANS

Bengaluru: A class 10 student in Bengaluru committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of her apartment building, police said on Wednesday, adding that her parents have demanded a probe into the tragic incident.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Classic apartment in the city’s Bellandur locality.

According to the police, the 15-year-old victim Jessica took the drastic step after returning home from school.

Jessica’s parents — Dominic and Devi — who are originally from Tamil Nadu, had moved to Bengaluru to provide better education to their two children and got them admitted to a prestigious school.

The police said that Jessica had been preparing for examination and it was also found that she had attended school only seven days in the last three months.

On Tuesday morning, the school administration called her parents and informed them about it.

After this, Dominic, a software professional, called his wife and asked her to check on Jessica, the police said.

Devi, a school teacher, called up Jessica and told her that she was coming to her school to visit her.

About 20 minutes after the call, Jessica jumped to her death, the police added.

Devi, who used to teach in the same school, had changed her workplace last year following which Jessica’s behavior changed drastically.

She bunked classes and spent time at home.

Jessica used to come out of the house in the morning wearing her school uniform and after her parents would leave for work, she would return home and spend time with her dog, the police said.

The police have recovered Jessica’s iPhone and are trying to gather information on what conspired before her death.

The phone is however completely damaged as she jumped along with it.

The police are also examining her call list.

