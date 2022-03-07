Class 10 Bengal board exam commences, Internet suspended in some areas

11,18,821 total candidates wrote their first language papers at 4,194 centres across West Bengal as Class 10 state board exams commenced on Monday.



An official of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said the first day of Madhyamik 'pariksha' (exam) passed off smoothly amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols as students sat for their paper from 11 am to 3.15 pm.



No candidate was allowed to leave the centre for one hour and 15 minutes after the exam began.



According to the official, CCTVs have been fitted in several centres across the state as speculation that some of the students have hidden textbooks and paper chits in the building did the rounds.



The government has also temporarily suspended internet services in some areas of the state to thwart unethical practices, the official said.



Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:17 PM IST