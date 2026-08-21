CJP's Ashutosh Ranka And Team Flee After Vicious Attack During Jaipur School Visit, Stones Pelted, Car Vandalised | Video

Jaipur, August 21: A visit by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and his team to inspect a government primary school in Jaipur's Rampura Kanwarpura village turned violent on Friday, with the group facing resistance from locals, a confrontation and alleged stone-pelting. The team's vehicles were also reportedly vandalised as the workers were forced to leave the village.

What the F is happening in Rajasthan?????



Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers.



How can @PoliceRajasthan allow this kind of attack? pic.twitter.com/F3kdPwS4kD — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 21, 2026

The incident took place in the Bagru Assembly constituency, where the CJP team had arrived as part of its ongoing ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, under which the organisation is inspecting government schools and highlighting gaps in infrastructure and facilities.

Ashu has been attacked by BJP goons in Rajasthan.



Ashu and other volunteers of CJP were beaten up and have been injured.@PoliceRajasthan has allowed this to happen. pic.twitter.com/pc7c3GCAfV — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 21, 2026

According to accounts from the CJP side, Ranka and other members were beaten during the confrontation. Stones were allegedly thrown at the team, while mud was thrown at women accompanying the CJP workers. A vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

Videos from the spot show a tense situation as members of the CJP team attempt to leave the area amid opposition from villagers.

Villagers block road, check vehicles

The situation had reportedly escalated even before the CJP team reached the village. Locals allegedly placed tractor-trolleys on the approach road and began checking vehicles entering the area.

A confrontation broke out when the CJP workers arrived at the school. The villagers subsequently pushed the team out of the village and staged a protest outside the government school, raising slogans against the organisation.

The road blockade also affected movement in the area, with vehicles being stopped and checked by the protesters.

The villagers, some of whom were joined by BJP workers, opposed the CJP's inspection and said the school could be repaired through local efforts. They also claimed that the government had already sanctioned Rs 12.50 lakh for repairs.

“We will repair the school ourselves,” locals were quoted as saying, while also objecting to outsiders entering the village to inspect the school.

School declared unsafe, classes held elsewhere

The government primary school at Rampura Kanwarpura has been facing infrastructure problems. The school building was reportedly declared unsafe and closed for students, forcing classes to be conducted at a nearby premises, described by sources as a cattle enclosure.

The CJP team had planned to visit two government schools in Jaipur district on Friday as part of its campaign. The organisation says its school audits focus on buildings, classrooms, toilets, drinking water, other basic facilities and the availability of teachers.

CJP had launched the Rajasthan phase of its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign earlier this week, with Ranka saying teams would visit schools across the state following complaints about poor infrastructure.

Clash comes amid row over school entry

Friday's confrontation comes days after the Rajasthan education department introduced restrictions on the entry of outsiders into government schools.

The department's order requires outsiders to obtain permission before entering school premises and also places restrictions on photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live streaming involving students, teachers or school activities. The government has cited student privacy and child-protection concerns.

The timing of the order had already triggered a political controversy, with opposition leaders questioning the government's decision and alleging that it could limit scrutiny of government schools.

Ranka had criticised the restrictions and said the CJP would continue its campaign to highlight the condition of government schools. The organisation's statewide drive followed requests from several districts, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Kota, Barmer and Hanumangarh.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: On the alleged attack on the CJP team in Jaipur during their visit to a government school in Rampura Kanwarpura, BJP MLA Balmukundachary says, "I have been informed that the villagers removed them and did not allow them to enter. This shows that the villagers… pic.twitter.com/HoAh27KSEP — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2026

BJP Leaders defend villagers

BJP MLA Balmukundachary, reacting to the incident, said he had been informed that villagers stopped the CJP team from entering the area. He alleged that locals did not want the kind of atmosphere the CJP was attempting to create around children and schools.

“I have been informed that the villagers removed them and did not allow them to enter. This shows that the villagers do not want the kind of atmosphere that the Cockroach Party is trying to create, where they want to disrupt the children’s education,” Balmukundachary said to IANS.

He further alleged that the CJP's activities could expose children to inappropriate political content.

“No parent would want their children to use mobile phones to engage in abusive language, talk about breaking the country into pieces, or disrespect the national flag. No parent wants that for their children. So, if the parents do not want this, they do not want them to enter,” he said.

#WATCH | Attack on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team in Jaipur village | Jaipur, Rajasthan: BJP MLA Gopal Sharma says, "What is CJP? There is no use of Cockroach inside a house. Children and youth belong in a house..." pic.twitter.com/QC2Dt2qHZE — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026

BJP MLA Gopal Sharma also questioned the CJP's role, taking a swipe at the organisation while speaking about the importance of children and young people.

“What is CJP? What is CJP? They talk about cockroaches... A cockroach has no importance inside a house. What matters inside a house are children, young people and the youth. Those who associate Gen Z merely with age... the most important Gen Z figure in our history is Khudiram Bose,” Sharma said to ANI.

He also invoked freedom fighter Khudiram Bose while speaking about the younger generation.

The BJP leaders' comments came as CJP accused BJP-linked individuals of being behind the confrontation. Those allegations have not been independently established.

#WATCH | Attack on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team in Jaipur village | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot says, "State Govt has issued a fresh order that no journalist can enter a school, no photos can be taken, and nothing can be reported. They want to keep their… pic.twitter.com/Q4NTYATzVe — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, meanwhile, criticised the Rajasthan government's restrictions on entry into government schools and said the move could prevent scrutiny of their condition.

“State Govt has issued a fresh order that no journalist can enter a school, no photos can be taken, and nothing can be reported. They want to keep their failures hidden,” Pilot said to ANI.

Pilot pointed to the condition of government schools and said the government should focus on fixing infrastructure rather than restricting access.

“The bad condition of schools, dilapidated buildings and children have died. The situation is very serious. Instead of taking remedial measures, Govt is issuing such orders,” he said.

Calling for the order to be withdrawn, Pilot added, “They will have to withdraw this order. This is not the right direction for our democracy.”

The incident adds another flashpoint to the ongoing political dispute over the condition of government schools in Rajasthan, with the CJP campaign now drawing both resistance from locals and criticism from political opponents.

Police officials, meanwhile, have not publicly confirmed the full sequence of events. Bagru DSP Dharmendra Sharma was quoted as saying he was unaware of the incident at the time of the report.

(Inputs from Agencies)