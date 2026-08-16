CJP Says Questions On Youth Protests, NEET-UG And Police Action Disallowed In Lok Sabha

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das |

Three sets of questions concerning the Cockroach Janta Party-led youth protests, NEET-UG 2026, paper leaks and police action against demonstrators were disallowed in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Das said DMK Lok Sabha MP Matheswaran V S had sought responses from the Union Home Ministry and the Union Education Ministry through three sets of questions bearing notice reference numbers 101799 and 101801.

The questions covered a range of issues, including the refund of application fees for NEET-UG 2026, growing public distrust in the government, denial of drinking water and sanitation facilities to CJP protesters in Delhi, the government's engagement with protesting students and youth, student welfare, paper leaks and education reforms. They also sought information on the treatment of citizens exercising their fundamental right to peaceful protest, Das said.

Questions disallowed under Lok Sabha rules

Das said "very bizarre justifications" were given for rejecting "perfectly legitimate questions".

According to him, the questions were disallowed under Rule 41(2) of the Lok Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, including clauses (i), (iv), (v), (xviii) and (xxii).

Rule 41(2) lays down conditions governing the admissibility of questions in the Lok Sabha. Clause (i) requires questions to be clearly and precisely expressed and not too general or incapable of a specific answer. Clause (iv) bars arguments, inferences, imputations, epithets or defamatory statements, while Clause (v) bars questions seeking an expression of opinion or the solution of an abstract legal question or hypothetical proposition.

Clause (xviii) bars questions seeking information on matters under adjudication by a court, while Clause (xxii) says questions should not ordinarily seek information on matters being considered by a Parliamentary Committee.

Matheswaran confirmed that the questions had been disallowed and said he received the information through the Lok Sabha members' portal.

Das questions government's accountability

Reacting to the decision, Das questioned how the government could be held accountable in Parliament over its handling of the protests.

"Yet, these questions were disallowed citing Rule 41(2), including clauses (i), (iv), (v), (xviii) and (xxii). Very bizarre justifications for perfectly legitimate questions," he said.

"If these questions cannot be asked in Parliament, where exactly is the Government supposed to be held accountable? Through protests? Why did Home Minister Amit Shah not come before Parliament during those crucial weeks and answer questions concerning the police action against protesters?" Das said.

"The right of an MP to question the Executive is not some procedural nuisance but is actually the heart of parliamentary democracy. Question Hour exists precisely because ministers who exercise enormous public power must answer to the elected representatives of the people. Otherwise, of course, people will be forced to come out on the roads," he said.

"You can't gag the Parliament and make it a rubber-stamp for your half-baked policies. You cannot ignore the youth. This is not our idea of India!" Das said.

Protests began over NEET-UG, paper leaks

The CJP-led protests began in June over the NEET-UG examination and broader concerns about paper leaks, examination reforms and student welfare.

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The agitation intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined protesters at Jantar Mantar and began an indefinite hunger strike. Protesters later organised a Sansad Chalo march on July 20, during which police action, including the alleged use of pellet guns, became a major issue.

The CJP subsequently called off its agitation after the government accepted its demands, including the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister.

The party had also sought accountability over the use of force against protesters and demanded an explanation from Home Minister Amit Shah, whose ministry oversees the Delhi Police.

Opposition parties later raised the issue in Parliament and demanded that Shah explain who authorised the alleged use of pellet guns and other force against protesters. The issue contributed to repeated disruptions in both Houses.

According to the Lok Sabha website, the admissibility of questions is governed by Rules 41 to 44, along with the Speaker's directions, parliamentary precedents and established practices.