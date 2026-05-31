CISCE To Close ICSE, ISC Re-Evaluation 2026 Window Tomorrow At cisce.org; Check Fee And Result Details Here

ICSE, ISC Re-Evaluation 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will close the re-evaluation application window for ICSE and ISC 2026 board examinations tomorrow, June 1. Eligible students who are dissatisfied with their recheck results can apply online through the official website, cisce.org .

The re-evaluation facility is available only for candidates who had previously applied for rechecking of their answer scripts in the current examination year. Students can apply only for the same subjects or papers for which they had requested recheck results earlier.

According to CISCE guidelines, applications for re-evaluation can be submitted online either by candidates directly through the Public Services portal or through schools using the CAREERS Portal

Direct Link To Apply

ICSE, ISC Re-Evaluation 2026: Important Dates

Re-evaluation application process started: May 30, 2026

Last date to apply online: June 1, 2026

Recheck result declaration date: May 29, 2026

Expected re-evaluation result date: Last week of June or first week of July 2026

CISCE stated that the online re-evaluation module is activated one day after the declaration of recheck results and remains open for three days only.

ICSE, ISC Re-Evaluation 2026: Who Can Apply For ICSE, ISC Re-Evaluation 2026?

Candidates who are not satisfied with their recheck results in one or more subjects or papers can apply for re-evaluation of those specific subjects only.

Students can submit re-evaluation requests for:

One or more subjects or papers

Only the subjects for which recheck was requested in the current year

A subject or paper only once

The council has clarified that applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

ICSE, ISC Re-Evaluation 2026: How To Apply For ICSE, ISC Re-Evaluation 2026

Students can follow these steps to submit their requests online:

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org

Step 2: Log in using the required credentials

Step 3: Select the re-evaluation option available on the portal

Step 4: Choose the subject(s) or paper(s) for review

Step 5: Pay the prescribed application fee online

Step 6: Submit the application form and save the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates can also request their schools to apply for re-evaluation through the CAREERS Portal.

Direct Link To Apply

ICSE, ISC Re-Evaluation 2026: Fee Details

Re-evaluation is a paid service. Students will have to pay Rs 1,500 per subject or paper for each re-evaluation request.

Important Fee Rules

The fee is non-refundable

Payment must be made online through the official payment gateway

Applications will be processed only after successful payment

ICSE, ISC Re-Evaluation 2026: Important Guidelines

CISCE has stated that the re-evaluation of answer scripts will be conducted by a competent evaluator appointed by the Chief Executive and Secretary of the council.

After the re-evaluation process:

Marks may increase or decrease

The revised marks will be treated as final

The decision of the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE will be final

The council further clarified that no candidate or organisation will be allowed to inspect or access answer scripts, as these documents are treated as confidential.CISCE also stated that it will not be responsible for any inconvenience or loss caused due to revision of marks after re-evaluation.

ICSE, ISC Re-Evaluation 2026: Result Details

The results of all re-evaluation requests will be declared together on the official CISCE website and the CAREERS Portal. Students whose marks change after re-evaluation will have to submit their previously issued result documents through their schools in order to receive revised mark sheets. Updated documents will also be made available through DigiLocker. For assistance related to the re-evaluation process, candidates can contact the CISCE helpdesk at 1800-203-2414.