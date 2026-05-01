CISCE Opens Rechecking Window 2026 For ICSE And ISC 2026 Results; Improvement Exams From May 8

CISCE Results 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Results 2026 on April 30, recording strong overall pass percentages of 99.18% and 99.13%, respectively. Students who are not satisfied with their scores have the option to apply for rechecking, re-evaluation, and improvement exams.

CISCE Results 2026: Recheck and Re-evaluation Timeline

Recheck application window: May 1 – May 4, 2026

Recheck results: First week of June 2026 (expected)

Re-evaluation application start: 1 day after recheck results

Re-evaluation window duration: 3 days only

Re-evaluation results: Within 3 weeks of application (late June / early July 2026)

CISCE Results 2026: Rechecking Process

The rechecking window is open from May 1 to May 4, 2026. Students can submit their requests through the “Public Services” section on the CISCE website by logging into the Service Portal using their registered credentials. School heads can also apply on behalf of students via the CAREERS Portal.

Fee: ₹1,000 per paper/subject

Deadline: May 4, 2026 (no requests accepted after this)

Result: Declared collectively on the official website

CISCE Results 2026: How to Apply for CISCE Rechecking 2026

Candidates can check out the steps below:

1. Visit the official CISCE website

2. Go to the "Public Services" section

3. Log in to the Service Portal

4. Select the subject(s) for rechecking

5. Pay the required fee

6. Submit the application

CISCE Results 2026: Re-evaluation Details

Candidates unsatisfied with their recheck results can apply for re-evaluation of specific answer scripts. The application window will open one day after the recheck results are declared and remain active for three days.

Fee: ₹1,500 per paper/subject (non-refundable)

Results: To be announced within three weeks

CISCE Results 2026: Improvement Exams

In a key update, CISCE has expanded the improvement exam provision. Students can now appear for improvement exams in up to three subjects, instead of the earlier limit of two.

Registration window: May 8 to May 14, 2026

Exams begin: June 15, 2026

Result: Expected in the last week of July 2026

The ICSE Class 10 examination was conducted in 67 subjects, including 20 Indian languages and 14 foreign languages. Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12 exams were held in 45 subjects, covering Indian, foreign, and classical languages.