CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Today At 11 AM; Check Class 10 & 12 Scores At results.cisce.org

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026: ICSE and ISC results for 2026 will be released today at 11 a.m. by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Results for both the ISC and ICSE Class 10th will be accessible at results.cisce.org. To check their scores, students need to have their Index Number and UID on hand.

The exam was taken by more than 4 lakh candidates. The dates of the ICSE 2026 test were February 17–March 30, 2026. The 2026 ISC results will be held between February 12 and April 3, 2026.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Website to check the result

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Use these steps to download the results from the official portals:

Step 1: Go to the Board's official website.

Step 2: Select the ICSE/ISC results link.

Step 3: Enter your seven-digit unique ID and index number.

Step 4: Follow the instructions to finish the captcha.

Step 5: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Examine and download it.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website or launch the app.

Step 2: Enter your cellphone number, Aadhaar, and OTP to log in.

Step 3: Finish the signup process if you're a new user.

Step 4: Select "Issued Documents."

Step 5: Choose the appropriate board (CISCE).

Step 6: Select the Result/Marksheet 2026 URL.

Step 7: Enter the necessary information, including the exam year and roll number.

Step 8: Select "Get Document."

Step 9: The screen will display your digital marksheet or result.

Step 10: Save it or download it for later use.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via the UMAANG app

Step 1: On your mobile device, open the UMANG application.

Step 2: Enter your current login information or, if you're a new user, complete the signup form.

Step 3: Enter "CISCE" into the app's search field to locate the pertinent service.

Step 4: Choose "ISC Result 2026" from the list of choices.

Step 5: Enter the necessary data, including your roll number and other credentials.

Step 6: Following submission, you will be able to check and download your ISC 2026 results.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Open your phone's SMS app.

Step 2: Type ICSE and send it to 09248082883.

Step 3: Send it to 09248082883 after entering ISC.

Step 4: Get your findings by SMS on your phone.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the marksheet

The ICSE Class 10 marksheet will contain important details related to the student’s performance. These include the name of the student, UID, index number, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grades, result status, pass or fail status, and overall percentage. Students should carefully verify all information mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Improvement exam

The improvement exam is open to students from May 8 to May 14. The date of the improvement exam is June 15.

CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026: What’s next?

Those who are dissatisfied with the outcomes may request a reevaluation and re-verification of their grades. Rechecking marks will be possible from May 1 through May 4, 2026. The first week of June will see the announcement of the rechecking results. The final week of June or the first week of July will see the announcement of the reevaluation's outcome.