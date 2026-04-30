CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Declared; Pass Percentage Crosses 99% In Both Exams

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE and ISC Results 2026 today at 11 AM. Students who took the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) examinations can view their results on the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To download the marksheet, students must have their Unique ID and Index Number ready.

The digital marksheet will display subject-specific marks as well as the overall qualifying status. In addition to the official websites, results will be available on DigiLocker, SMS, and the UMANG app, ensuring easy access even during peak traffic times.

A total of 2,58,721 candidates appeared for the ICSE Class 10 examination, including 1,37,503 boys (53.15%) and 1,21,218 girls (46.85%). The overall pass percentage stood at 99.18%

A total of 1,03,316 candidates appeared for the ISC examination this year. Among them, 54,118 were boys (52.38%), and 49,198 were girls (47.62%). The overall pass percentage for the ISC result 2026 stands at 99.13%. In terms of performance, girls achieved a higher pass percentage of 99.48%, while boys recorded 98.81%, continuing the trend of girls leading

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Data

Schools presented candidates:

ICSE: 2,957

ISC: 1,553

Total candidates appeared:

ICSE: 2,58,721

ISC: 1,03,316

Gender distribution:

ICSE: Boys – 1,37,503 (53.15%) | Girls – 1,21,218 (46.85%)

ISC: Boys – 54,118 (52.38%) | Girls – 49,198 (47.62%)

Overall qualified (pass) percentage:

ICSE: 99.18%

ISC: 99.13%

Gender-wise performance:

ICSE: Girls – 99.46% | Boys – 98.93%

ISC: Girls – 99.48% | Boys – 98.81%

Total qualified candidates:

ICSE: 2,56,590

ISC: 1,02,414

Total not qualified candidates:

ICSE: 2,131

ISC: 902

Region-wise Analysis

Overall: 2,58,721 appeared; 2,56,590 passed (99.18%); 2,131 not qualified.

North: 86,169 appeared; 85,189 passed (98.86%) — highest participation.

East: 79,672 appeared; 78,747 passed (98.84%).

West: 35,473 appeared; 35,421 passed (99.85%) — highest pass rate in India.

South: 56,729 appeared; 56,620 passed (99.81%); highest share of girls (49.71%).

Foreign: 678 appeared; 613 passed (90.41%) — lowest pass rate.

Subjects covered:

ICSE: 67 subjects (20 Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, 1 classical language)

ISC: 45 subjects (13 Indian languages, 2 foreign languages, 2 classical languages)

Overall, both ICSE and ISC 2026 results recorded exceptionally high success rates, with girls outperforming boys across both examinations.

We are pleased to announce that (ISC – Class-XII) results have been declared and are now available to view on the UMANG app.

(https://t.co/c8MQIRsfhe) pic.twitter.com/iLRfutLYpM — UMANG App India (@UmangOfficial_) April 30, 2026

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, open the SMS app.

Step 2: For ICSE, type ICSE and send it to 09248082883.

Step 3: Type ISC and send it to 09248082883.

Step 4: Receive your results via SMS on your phone.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website or open the app.

Step 2: To log in, enter your cellphone number, Aadhaar, and OTP.

Step 3: If you're a new user, complete the signup process.

Step 4: Choose "Issued Documents."

Step 5: Select your CISCE ISC or CISCE.

Step 6: Choose the Result/Marksheet 2026 URL.

Step 7: Fill in the required information, including the exam year and roll number.

Step 8: Choose "Get Document."

Step 9: The screen will show your digital marks sheet or result.

Step 10: Save or download it for future use.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMAANG app

Step 1: On your mobile device, open the UMANG app.

Step 2: Enter your current login information or, if you're a new user, complete the sign-up process.

Step 3: To find the appropriate service, enter "CISCE" into the app's search field.

Step 4: Select "ISC Result 2026" from the list of options.

Step 5: Enter the necessary information, such as your roll number and other credentials.

Step 6: After submitting, you can view and download your ISC 2026 results.