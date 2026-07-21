CISCE ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026 Declared At results.cisce.org; Direct Link Here

CISCE ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of the ICSE (Class X) Year 2026 Improvement Examination. Students who appeared for the improvement papers can now check their results through the official CISCE website and the Results Portal.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results of the ICSE (Class X) Year 2026 Improvement Examination.



Examination Statistics

- Examination Period: 15 June to 30 June 2026

- Candidates: 5,321

- Paper-wise Entries: 13,032

-… pic.twitter.com/UlYPy59W42 — CISCE (@CISCE_Official) July 21, 2026

The improvement examination was conducted between June 15 and June 30, 2026, with more than 5,000 candidates appearing across hundreds of examination centres.

For the subjects or papers in which a student appeared for the Improvement Examination, CISCE will consider the higher marks secured in the Main Examination and the Improvement Examination. The higher score will be reflected as the candidate's final marks for those subjects or papers.

Direct link to check the result

CISCE ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026: Important Details

Examination period: June 15 to June 30, 2026

Total candidates: 5,321

Paper-wise entries: 13,032

Subjects/Papers: 37

Examination centres: 341

Evaluation centres: 43

Evaluating examiners: 185

Result declared: July 2026

DigiLocker results: Available from July 24, 2026

CISCE ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can check their results online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website.

Step 2: Open the Results section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select ICSE (Class X) Year 2026 Improvement Examination.

Step 4: Alternatively, visit the CISCE Results Portal.

Step 5: Enter the required login details as prompted.

Step 6: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 7: Check the marks displayed on the result page.

Step 8: Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

Results to be available on DigiLocker from July 24

While students can access their results through the CISCE website and Results Portal, the result documents on DigiLocker will be made available from July 24, 2026.

Schools can access detailed reports

Schools will be able to access the Tabulation Register and Candidate-wise Reports through the CAREERS Portal.

These reports will allow schools to review the performance details of candidates who appeared for the Improvement Examination.

Students who appeared in multiple subjects or papers should note that only the higher marks obtained between the Main Examination and the Improvement Examination will be considered as the final marks for the respective subjects or papers.

CISCE helpdesk for queries

Schools requiring assistance or clarification regarding the results can contact the CISCE Helpdesk through the following channels:

Email: helpdesk@cisce.org

Helpline: 1800-203-2414