CISCE ICSE Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026 Released At cisce.org; Check Details Here

CISCE ICSE Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026: The 2026 class 10 ICSE admit card has been announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). With their login information, schools can download the ICSE class 10 admit card for 2026. You can download the CISCE class 10th hall ticket at cisce.org. Students must note that only school officials can download ICSE 10 hall tickets 2026 from CISCE website cisce.org.

Each student will thereafter receive an admit card from their school. Students must note that carrying the hall ticket is mandatory to the exam centre. Without admit card, no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

CISCE ICSE Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026: Important dates

Exam date begins: Februrary 17

Exam ends: March 30

CISCE ICSE Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to download admit card

To obtain their hall pass, students must physically visit their schools. On the other hand, schools can use the instructions below to download the 2026 cisce.org admit card:

Step 1: Visit cisce.org, the official website.

Step 2: Click the link in the notification area to view the CISCE admit card 2026 class 10.

Step 3: Choose the ICSE admission card 2026 after entering your school login information.

Step 4: Download and distribute each student's ICSE 10th admit card for 2026.

CISCE ICSE Class 10 Hall Ticket 2026: Details mentioned on hall ticket

Students can check the following details on their admit card:

Student’s name

Name of the conducting authority

Date of birth

Name of the examination

Gender

Examination centre address

Unique ID / Roll number

Centre number

Index number

School name

Parents’ names

Subject names

Student’s photograph

Student’s signature

ICSE Class 10 Exam Schedule 2026 (CISCE):

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: English Language – English Paper 1

Friday, February 20, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: Literature in English – English Paper 2

Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 9:00 am | 3 hrs: Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

Monday, February 23, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: Group III Elective Subjects (Robotics & AI, Basic Data Entry, Catering, etc.)

Tuesday, February 25, 2026 | 11:00 am | 3 hrs: Hindi

Thursday, February 27, 2026 | 9:00 am | 3 hrs: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)

Friday, February 28, 2026 | 11:00 am | 3 hrs: Group II Second Languages

Saturday, March 1, 2026 | 9:00 am | 3 hrs: Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

Monday, March 3, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2.5 hrs: Mathematics

Tuesday, March 4, 2026 | 9:00 am | 3 hrs: Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

Thursday, March 6, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: Physics – Science Paper 1

Saturday, March 8, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: Chemistry – Science Paper 2

Tuesday, March 11, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1

Thursday, March 13, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2

Saturday, March 15, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: Biology – Science Paper 3

Tuesday, March 18, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Commercial Applications, etc.

Monday, March 23, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: Economics (Group II Elective)

Saturday, March 30, 2026 | 11:00 am | 2 hrs: Environmental Science (Group II Elective)