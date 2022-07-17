CISCE declares ICSE class 10 results 2022; learn how to check via SMS

The ICSE 10th result 2022 is available to candidates on the official website, cisce.org. | FPJ

Today, July 17, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the results for the ICSE 10th Class. The ICSE 10th result for the 2022 semester 2 exam was announced on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The ICSE Class 10 result for 2022 is now accessible on the official website, cisce.org.

To Check ICSE 2022 results via SMS:

Candidates must send their Unique ID to: 09248082883

The ICSE Class 10 2022 results will be recieved via SMS

The final ICSE 10th grade result for 2022 is to be based on the grades students earned in both the semester 1 and semester 2 exams. The ICSE reevaluation process will start on July 17 and run through July 23. Candidates can apply for rechecking at cisce.org.

