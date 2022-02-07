e-Paper Get App

India reports 83,876 new COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours
Education

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

CISCE class 10 and 12 results declared at cisce.org, here's how to check

FPJ Web Desk
Unsplash

Unsplash

The result of ICSE and ISC year 2021-22 semester-1 examination results have been declared on the career portal of the council, on the website of the council, and through SMS.

Here are steps to view your result on the official website:

  1. Go to the CISCE official website- www.cisce.org

  2. Click on the 'Result 2021-22 Semester 1'

  3. Select your board ICSE/ISC and enter the unique ID, index number, and captcha.

  4. Print your result for further use.

The board has also notified that it will not issue any hard copies for Semester -1 examination result. The online module for submitting the request for rechecking will remain open for three days after the result is declared, i.e from February 7, 2022, to February 10, 2022, till 10 am.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
