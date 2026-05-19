CHSE Odisha Result 2026: Alternative Ways To Check Plus Two Scores If Website Crashes

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: The Odisha CHSE Result 2026 will be announced today, May 20, by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha. At around 12:30 PM, the board officials will hold a press conference to announce the CHSE Odisha Result 2026 Arts, Science, and Commerce.

The Odisha Board 12th result 2026 link will then go active at approximately 1 PM on the board's official website at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. Additionally, students can use the Digilocker app and website at results.digilocker.gov.in to view their Odisha +2 Result 2026.

This exam has been taken by more than 3 lakh students. There is a chance that the website will lag or slow down. Students are urged to use different methods to check the results, which are provided here, and not to panic.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Alternative ways to check the result

SMS

Digilocker

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

If the websites are delayed, students can also get their results via SMS by doing the following:

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter RESULT_OR12 .

Step 3: Text 56263.

Step 4: Your registered mobile number will receive the outcome.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the mobile app or go to DigiLocker.

Step 2: Make a new account or log in.

Step 3: Use an OTP to confirm your mobile number.

Step 4: If necessary, link your Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Look for documentation from CHSE Odisha.

Step 6: Download the digital mark sheet.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Details mentiohned on the result

The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 marksheet will contain important details such as the student’s name, school name, roll number, subject names, marks obtained in each subject, pass or fail status, overall result status, and any remarks issued by the board. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet after downloading it online.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Stream-Wise Student Statistics

A total of 3,93,618 students appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Examination 2026 across all streams this year. Among them, 2,47,391 students appeared from the Arts stream, while 1,14,980 students took the Science examination. The Commerce stream recorded 25,526 candidates, and 5,721 students appeared under the Vocational stream.