CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 To Be Out Tomorrow; Know How To Check Scores Online

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) will announce the Plus Two (Class 12) Result 2026 tomorrow, May 20 on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in . The results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be released simultaneously.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond confirmed the result date. Once declared, students will be able to access their provisional mark sheets online through the official website by adding their login credentials such as roll numbers and registration details.

If the websites are slow on the result day, the results can be accessed through various means, such as SMS and Digilocker.

This year, nearly 3.94 lakh students took the Odisha Class 12 board exams and are awaiting the results.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Important Dates

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 Declaration Date: May 20, 2026

Supplementary Exam Registration Begins: After the result declaration

Distribution of Original Mark Sheets: Within two weeks of the online result announcement

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can check their results on the following websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: How To Check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to access their Odisha Plus Two Scorecards 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in .

Step 2: Click on the “CHSE +2 Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, such as roll number and registration details.

Step 4: Submit the information.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: How To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Via SMS

Students can also receive their results through SMS if the websites are slow by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type: RESULT_OR12 <Roll Number>

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: The result will be delivered to your registered mobile number.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: How To Download CHSE Odisha Result 2026 Through DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit DigiLocker or open the mobile app.

Step 2: Sign in or create a new account.

Step 3: Verify your mobile number using OTP.

Step 4: Link your Aadhaar number if required.

Step 5: Search for CHSE Odisha documents.

Step 6: Download the digital mark sheet.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Stream-Wise Student Statistics

Arts: 2,47,391 students

Science: 1,14,980 students

Commerce: 25,526 students

Vocational: 5,721 students

Total Students Appeared: 3,93,618 students

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: What Happens After The Result?

After the results are announced, students who are dissatisfied with their scores may apply for rechecking or re-evaluation if the board allows it.

Those who want to improve their grades can sign up for supplemental exams. The original mark sheets will be distributed by the respective schools within about two weeks.

Qualified students may proceed with undergraduate admissions and other higher education applications.