CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At chseodisha.nic.in; Check Steps Here

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) is all set to announce the Plus Two (Class 12) Result 2026 today, May 20 on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in . The Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams' results will be made public at the same time.

After they are announced, students can use the official website to view their provisional mark sheets by entering their login information, including registration details and roll numbers.

The results can be accessed via SMS and Digilocker, among other methods, if the websites are delayed on the day of the results.

Nearly 3.94 lakh students took the Odisha Class 12 board examinations this year, and the results are still pending.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can check their results on the following websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

To view their Odisha Plus Two Scorecards 2026, students can do the following:

Step 1: Go to chseodisha.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "CHSE +2 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information, including your registration details and roll number.

Step 4: Send in the data.

Step 5: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 6: For future reference, download and print the provisional mark sheet.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

If the websites are delayed, students can also get their results via SMS by doing the following:

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter RESULT_OR12 .

Step 3: Text 56263.

Step 4: Your registered mobile number will receive the outcome.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the mobile app or go to DigiLocker.

Step 2: Make a new account or log in.

Step 3: Use an OTP to confirm your mobile number.

Step 4: If necessary, link your Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Look for documentation from CHSE Odisha.

Step 6: Download the digital mark sheet.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: What's next?

If the board permits it, students who are unhappy with their scores may request a review or reevaluation after the results are made public.

Supplemental tests are available to those who wish to raise their marks. Within around two weeks, the individual schools will deliver the original mark sheets.

Students who meet the requirements can move forward with their applications for undergraduate and other higher education.