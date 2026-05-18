CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 To Be Declared On May 20; Check Details Here

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: The date of the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 has been formally confirmed by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. The results of the Class 12 exams will be released on May 20, 2026, according to a statement made by School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

Minister Gond stated that scorecards for all four streams, Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational, will be released simultaneously in an update for parents and students.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can view their mark sheets by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to chseodisha.nic.in, the official website of CHSE Odisha.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "CHSE +2 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: The scorecards will also be hosted on other websites, such as orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 4: Download the outcome and print it out for your records.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter a fresh message with the type "Result_OR12_Roll Number."

Step 3: Forward this message to 52623.

Step 4: Your cell number will receive your CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Select "Register for DigiLocker."

Step 3: Type in a working cellphone number and the OTP that was sent to it.

Step 4: Make your password and login ID.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number and choose the Odisha board.

Step 6: Examine and save the Odisha Board Class 12 result for later use.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: What's next?

The CHSE is anticipated to start the registration procedure for additional exams for students who want to raise their marks after the results are announced. Additionally, within two weeks of the online declaration, the corresponding upper secondary institutions will distribute the original mark sheets.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Student statistics

The annual Kerala Plus Two examinations were conducted across the state from February 18 to March 27, 2026, spanning nearly six weeks. This year, a total of 3,93,618 students registered for and appeared in the exams. Among them, the Arts stream recorded the highest number of candidates with 2,47,391 students, followed by Science with 1,14,980 students and Commerce with 25,526 students. Additionally, 5,721 students appeared under the Vocational stream.