CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Science Records Highest Pass Percentage At 88.80%, Commerce At 88.07%, Arts At 84.50%

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 has been declared today by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. The result has been released on the official website chseodisha.nic.in, bringing an end to the long wait of nearly 3.94 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations this year.

Students can view their provisional mark sheets on the official website after they have been announced by entering their login information, which includes registration details and roll numbers. The Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 85.85%

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Stream-Wise Percentage

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the stream-wise pass percentages for the Plus Two Result 2026. Among all streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 88.80%, followed by Commerce at 88.07%. The Arts stream registered a pass percentage of 84.50%, while the Vocational Education stream recorded 77.62%. The Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 85.85%

Science Stream

Students Appeared: 1,14,363

Overall Pass Percentage: 88.80%

Boys Pass Percentage: 87.41%

Girls Pass Percentage: 90.24%

Arts Stream

Students Appeared: 2,56,707

Overall Pass Percentage: 84.50%

Boys Pass Percentage: 77.97%

Girls Pass Percentage: 89.45%

Commerce Stream

Students Appeared: 24,621

Overall Pass Percentage: 88.07%

Boys Pass Percentage: 86.67%

Girls Pass Percentage: 90.43%

Vocational Stream

Overall Pass Percentage: 77.82%

Boys Pass Percentage: 71.49%

Girls Pass Percentage: 83.43%

Students can check their CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 through multiple official platforms. The results are available on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To access the scorecard online, candidates are required to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “CHSE Plus Two Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, including roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results via SMS in case of heavy traffic on the website. To receive the result through SMS, candidates need to type RESULT_OR12 and send it to 56263 from their registered mobile number. The result will be delivered directly to the same number.

Students can also download their digital marksheet through DigiLocker. For this, they must log in to the DigiLocker app or website using their registered mobile number. After OTP verification and Aadhaar linking (if required), candidates can search for CHSE Odisha documents and download their digital marksheet for future use.

Once the results are declared, students who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for rechecking or re-evaluation as per the board’s guidelines. Additionally, supplementary examinations will be conducted for students who wish to improve their scores.

The original marksheets will be distributed by respective schools within a few weeks after the result declaration. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the provisional marksheet, including name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and qualifying status.