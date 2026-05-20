CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 Link Active NOW At results.odisha.gov.in; Direct Link Here

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: At a press conference, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha announced the Odisha CHSE Result 2026. The direct link to the CHSE Odisha Result 2026 Arts, Science, and Commerce results is currently active.

Direct Link To Check the Result

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Website to check the result

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

By completing these steps, students can obtain their Odisha Plus Two Scorecards 2026:

Step 1: Go to chseodisha.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "CHSE +2 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information, including your registration details and roll number.

Step 4: Send in the data.

Step 5: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 6: To utilise the provisional mark sheet later, download and print it.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Student statistics

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the stream-wise pass percentages for the Plus Two Result 2026. Among all streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 88.80%, followed by Commerce at 88.07%. The Arts stream registered a pass percentage of 84.50%, while the Vocational Education stream recorded 77.62%.