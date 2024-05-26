CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024 OUT: Direct Link Active At chseodisha.nic.in

= | Representational image

Today, on May 26, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha unveiled the results for the Odisha Board Class 12 examinations of 2024. The results were released at 3 pm and are now accessible on the official websites—chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

For students seeking their CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 roll numbers, they can find them on their respective admit cards. It's crucial to carefully examine the admit cards to locate both the roll number and roll code.

To access the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024 on orissaresults.nic.in, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit either the official website—orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Navigate to the CHSE Class 12 results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Input your details such as registration number, roll number, and date of birth, then click submit.

Step 4: The result will be promptly displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference.

This year's board exams for Class 12 were conducted from February 16 to March 20. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 78.88 per cent. Among the students, 32,782 achieved the first division, 32,461 secured the second division, and 1,16,179 students obtained the third division.