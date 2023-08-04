'Children Of Heaven': Touching Video Shows Afghan Boy Cycling Sister To School Amid Taliban Curbs

Afghan Boy Pedaling His Sister To School | Instagram @theafghan

A heartwarming video is doing the rounds on internet in which a little Afghan boy is pedaling a cycle to take his sister to school despite the ban on girls' education in Afghanistan. The ban on girls' education since Taliban returned in 2021 has been a heartbreaking obstacle hindering the progress of young girls and women for far too long. However, amidst these challenges, this courageous act by the boy defies all the odds and shows resilience against the present regime in the mountainous country. This simple act of a brother taking his sister to school on his bike represents a glimmer of hope for a brighter future.

Watch the video below:

Following the U.S.-led invasion that toppled the original regime in 2001, the Taliban regrouped across the border in Pakistan and began taking back territory less than ten years after their ouster. By August 2021, the Taliban had swept back into power. Their swift offensive came as the United States withdrew its remaining troops from Afghanistan as outlined in a 2020 peace agreement with the group.

The Taliban have imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law despite pledges to respect the rights of women and religious and ethnic minority communities. Meanwhile, as they have transitioned from an insurgent group to a functional government, the Taliban have struggled to provide Afghans with adequate food supplies and economic opportunities.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)