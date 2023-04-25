Childhood Association Slams Bollywood Over Salman Khan's KKBKKJ Song, Demands Accountability for Promoting Harmful Stereotypes

Early Childhood Association has slammed the use of nursery rhymes in Salman Khan's latest flick |

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' has turned out to be the quintessential Masala flick that 'Bhai' lovers have always looked forward to every year.

But a song 'Let's Dance Chotu Motu' from the film, which has already gone viral on the internet for its use of nursery rhymes such as Twinkle Twinkle, Humpty Dumpty, Jack N Jill, Mary Had a Little Lamb, and Ringa Ringa Roses, has forced the Early Childhood Association in Mumbai to address a letter to Bollywood over the contents of the song and its portrayal.

Headed by Dr. Swati Popat Vats, the committee has called out the use of relentless and senseless inclusion of English and Hindi rhymes in songs to make them hits, while giving the example of 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu'.

According to the association, Salman Khan's immense popularity with children will lead to the 'senseless rhymes' being played during birthday parties as well.

Highlighting the National Curriculum Framework's commitment to age appropriate education, the association further slammed the song's lack of empathy.

"The curriculum focusses on empathy and yet you have songs like Humpty Dumpty and Jack and Jill who have fallen and instead of feeling sad for them here they are all dancing and happy. What message are we sending to children about empathy, caring and other socio-emotional development?," said the statement by the association.

The group also gave a little 'history lesson' to the lyricists and directors on the origins of these nursery rhymes, which are being portrayed positively.

"I don’t think these lyricists and music directors are aware that these rhymes are not actually nursery rhymes, they are actually snide songs used to comment on rivals and kings. Like Humpty Dumpty is about King Richard III who was supposed to be humpbacked and defeated in a battle in 1485. There would be such dark meanings behind each of these rhymes," added the statement.

The association also urged for a disclaimer along the lines of 'no animals were hurt', wherein films can highlight that ‘they are child friendly and supportive and sensitive to children’s developmental needs’.

"India is positioned as a global economy it is time we give our children the best of our past, present and future instead of shackling them in age old senseless rhymes that make no sense to most of our population," the letter concluded.