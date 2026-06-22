Chhattisgarh NMMS Result 2026 Announced At cgbse.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Chhattisgarh NMMS Result 2026: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Examination (NMMS) 2026 has been made available by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on their official website, vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result. The official answer keys have been made available by the authorities along with the results, enabling students to assess their performance by comparing their answers with the approved ones.

A thorough merit list with the roll numbers of students who met the requirements for the esteemed scholarship program is included in the published results. Additionally, candidates get access to a comprehensive scorecard that breaks down their performance by subject.

Direct link to check the result

Chhattisgarh NMMS Result 2026: Steps to download scorecards

Candidates can obtain the NMMSE result 2026 from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Visit nmmse.kerala.gov.in, the official NMMS website.

Step 2: Click the "NMMS Result 2025-26" link on the webpage.

Step 3: A new window will open with the merit list/result PDF.

Step 4: Get the PDF file.

Step 5: Enter your roll number using the search option (Ctrl + F).

Step 6: Verify your qualifying status, total grades, MAT score, and SAT score.

Step 7: For future reference and scholarship-related paperwork, save and print the outcome.

Chhattisgarh NMMS Result 2026: Details mentioned on the details

Marks obtained in the Mental Ability Test (MAT)

Marks obtained in the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

Total score secured by the candidate

Final qualifying status (Qualified/Not Qualified)

The merit list of eligible applicants and a thorough score breakdown are also included in the outcome paper.

To receive the most recent information regarding the NMMSE results, candidates are urged to visit the official website.