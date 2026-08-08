Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Seat Matrix Here

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow | Representative image

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration process for Round 1 will begin tomorrow, August 9, 2026. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has released the Round 1 seat matrix for MBBS and BDS admissions.

As per the seat matrix, a total of 3,575 seats are available for admission through Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2026. This includes 2,875 MBBS seats and 700 BDS seats across medical and dental colleges in the state.

Direct Link To Check Seat Matrix

Direct Link To Check Schedule

Eligible candidates will be able to register online and participate in the counselling process through the official Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling portal.

The online registration and fee payment for Round 1 will begin on August 9 and continue until August 16, 2026. Candidates will also be required to complete the choice-filling and locking process within the specified deadline.

The choice-filling process will begin tomorrow, August 9, and candidates can lock their choices until August 17, 2026.

Candidates are advised to check the seat matrix before filling in their preferences as it provides details of the seats available across participating colleges and categories.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026 Important Dates

Online Registration & Fee Payment: August 9 to August 16, 2026

Choice Filling & Locking: August 9 to August 17, 2026

Merit List & NRI Eligible List: August 18, 2026

Seat Allotment Process: August 19, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 20, 2026

Scrutiny at Institute: August 21 to August 27, 2026, till 3 PM

Admission at Institute: August 21 to August 27, 2026, till 5 PM

The merit list and NRI eligible list will be published on August 18, followed by the seat allotment process on August 19. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 20, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats will have to complete the scrutiny and admission formalities at the concerned institute between August 21 and August 27.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix

According to the Round 1 seat matrix, Chhattisgarh has 2,875 MBBS seats and 700 BDS seats, taking the total number of available seats to 3,575.

The MBBS seats are distributed among government and other participating medical colleges under applicable state, management and NRI quotas.

Some of the medical colleges participating in Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling include:

Pt. JNM Medical College, Raipur

Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIIMS), Bilaspur

Bharatratna Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon

Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College, Jagdalpur

Rajmata Smt. Devendra Kumari Singhdeo Government Medical College, Ambikapur

Late Shri Lakhiram Agrawal Memorial Government Medical College, Raigarh

Government Medical College, Uttar Bastar, Kanker

Late Bisahu Das Mahant Memorial Government Medical College, Korba

Government Medical College, Mahasamund

Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College, Durg

Government Medical College, Manendragarh

Government Medical College, Jashpur-Kunkuri

Government Medical College, Kabirdham

Government Medical College, Janjgir-Champa

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026: What Candidates Need To Do

Candidates who wish to participate in Round 1 counselling should complete their registration and fee payment from August 9 onwards. After registration, candidates must fill and lock their preferred colleges and courses within the stipulated period.

The counselling process includes registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking, merit list publication, seat allotment, result declaration, institute-level scrutiny and admission.

Candidates should carefully review the available seat matrix before submitting their choices and ensure that all required details and documents are provided during the registration and admission process.