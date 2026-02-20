Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Registration Round Begins At cgdme.admissions.nic.in; Check Important Dates And Required Documents

CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 for Stray Vacancy Round begins today on the official website, cgdme.in. The CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy has 104 vacant MD and MS seats as per the official list released on the website. Additionally, the last date for choice filling and locking is February 22 till 1pm.

CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates below regarding the CG NEET PG 2025. Counselling:

Online Application – Start & End Date

Starts: 20 February 2026, 12:00 PM (Server Time)

Ends: 21 February 2026, 11:59 PM (Server Time)



Choice Filling & Locking – Start & End Date

Starts: 20 February 2026, 12:00 PM (Server Time)

Ends: 22 February 2026, 1:00 PM (Server Time)

CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Documents Required

Candidates can check out the important documents required regarding the CG NEET PG 2025 Counseling:

Candidate’s Passport-Size Photographs

NEET PG Hall Ticket and Score Card

MBBS/BDS Mark Card Issued by the University

Photo ID Proof

Internship Completion Certificate and MCI/DCI registration Certificate

SC/ST/PwD/EWS certificate

Address Proof

Medical Fitness Certificate.

Official Notification can be checked here

CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: How to register?

Candidates can check out the registration for the CG NEET PG 2025 below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: check the for a stray vacancy round under the candidate's activity board

Step 3: Now add the counseling, roll number, password and security pin

Step 4: Pay the registration fee

Step 5: Candidates must now select and lock their preferred colleges and pg courses.

Step 6: Submit the form and print it for future reference

Direct Link To Apply

CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Participating Colleges

The following are the colleges participating in the CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round:

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur

Chhattisgarh Institute Of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur

Late Baliram Kashyap Smriti. Medical College, Jagdalpur

Bharat Ratna Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Medical College, Rajnandgaon

Shri Shankaracharya Institute Of Medical Science Bhila

Raipur Institute Of Medical Sciences, Raipur

Late Shri Lakhiram Agrawal Memorial Medical College, Raigarh

Shri Balaji Institute Of Medical Science,Raipur