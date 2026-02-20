Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Registration Round Begins At cgdme.admissions.nic.in; Check Important Dates And Required Documents

CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 for Stray Vacancy Round begins today on the official website, cgdme.in. The CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy has 104 vacant MD and MS seats as per the official list released on the website. Additionally, the last date for choice filling and locking is February 22 till 1pm.
CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates
Candidates can check out the important dates below regarding the CG NEET PG 2025. Counselling:
Online Application – Start & End Date
Starts: 20 February 2026, 12:00 PM (Server Time)
Ends: 21 February 2026, 11:59 PM (Server Time)
Choice Filling & Locking – Start & End Date
Starts: 20 February 2026, 12:00 PM (Server Time)
Ends: 22 February 2026, 1:00 PM (Server Time)
CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Documents Required
Candidates can check out the important documents required regarding the CG NEET PG 2025 Counseling:
Candidate’s Passport-Size Photographs
NEET PG Hall Ticket and Score Card
MBBS/BDS Mark Card Issued by the University
Photo ID Proof
Internship Completion Certificate and MCI/DCI registration Certificate
SC/ST/PwD/EWS certificate
Address Proof
Medical Fitness Certificate.
Official Notification can be checked here
CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: How to register?
Candidates can check out the registration for the CG NEET PG 2025 below:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: check the for a stray vacancy round under the candidate's activity board
Step 3: Now add the counseling, roll number, password and security pin
Step 4: Pay the registration fee
Step 5: Candidates must now select and lock their preferred colleges and pg courses.
Step 6: Submit the form and print it for future reference
CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Participating Colleges
The following are the colleges participating in the CG NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round:
Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur
Chhattisgarh Institute Of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur
Late Baliram Kashyap Smriti. Medical College, Jagdalpur
Bharat Ratna Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Medical College, Rajnandgaon
Shri Shankaracharya Institute Of Medical Science Bhila
Raipur Institute Of Medical Sciences, Raipur
Late Shri Lakhiram Agrawal Memorial Medical College, Raigarh
Shri Balaji Institute Of Medical Science,Raipur