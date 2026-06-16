Chhattisgarh CGSOS Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released For Classes 10 And 12; Theory Exams From August 10

CGSOS Board Exam 2026: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 Open School August-September 2026 exams. The official schedule says that the theory examinations will be held from August 10 to August 29, 2026.

Students appearing for the examinations are advised to go through the timetable carefully and prepare accordingly. The board has made it clear that the examinations will be held as per schedule even if any government/local holiday comes in between the examination period.

CGSOS Board Exam 2026 Schedule

Candidates can check out the exam schedule for the CGSOS Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams below:

Class 12 Examination Dates

August 10, 2026: Hindi (301)

August 11, 2026: Accountancy (320)

August 13, 2026: Home Science (321)

August 17, 2026: Physics (312)

August 18, 2026: Business Studies (Commerce) (319)

August 19, 2026: Political Science (317)

August 20, 2026: Mathematics (311)

August 21, 2026: Economics (318)

August 22, 2026: Biology (314)

August 24, 2026: Chemistry (313)

August 25, 2026: Geography (316)

August 27, 2026: English (302)

August 29, 2026: History (315)

Class 10 Examination Dates

August 10, 2026: Urdu (206)

August 11, 2026: Hindi (201)

August 13, 2026: Business Studies (215)

August 17, 2026: Economics (214)

August 18, 2026: Science (212)

August 19, 2026: Marathi (204)

August 20, 2026: Social Science (213)

August 21, 2026: Home Science (216)

August 22, 2026: Mathematics (211)

August 24, 2026: English (202)

August 25, 2026: Sanskrit (209)

CGSOS Board Exam 2026: Practical Examination Details

CGSOS has directed all the examination centres to conduct the practical examinations before August 29, 2026. Students are advised to contact their respective examination centres for information related to the date, time & venue of practical examinations.

The board has also said that it reserves the right to change the examination schedule, if needed.

CGSOS Board Exam 2026: Exam Timings and Instructions

-The theory exams will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

-The exam schedule inside the hall will be as follows.

-Candidates must take their seats by 8:30 a.m.

-Answer books will be distributed at 8:35 a.m.

-Question papers will be provided for reading at 8:40 a.m.

-Writing of answers will begin at 8:45 a.m.

-Examination will conclude at 11:45 a.m.

CGSOS Board Exam 2026: Important Guidelines for Students

-Carry the necessary documents and stationery to the exam centre.

-Arrive at the examination centre before the scheduled reporting time.

-Follow all instructions given by the board and examination centre officials.

-Stay up to date on any changes to the examination schedule by following official CGSOS notifications.

For more information on practical examinations, contact the examination centre directly. Students are advised to begin their preparations in accordance with the released timetable and to check official announcements for any updates on the August-September 2026 examinations.