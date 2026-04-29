Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026 LIVE At cgbse.nic.in; Direct Link Here

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has published the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2026.

The results, together with significant details including pass percentages, toppers, and overall performance data, were made public during the press briefing by State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.

Students will be able to access their results online through the official websites, results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in. It is advised that applicants have their roll numbers handy so they may immediately review their results.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the result

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Website to check the result

cgbse.nic.in

cg.results.nic.in,

results.cg.nic.in,

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 via website

Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select "CGBSE 10th Result 2026" or "CGBSE 12th Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter the required data together with the roll number.

Step 4: Check the results after submitting the captcha.

Step 5: Save the scorecard after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 by SMS

Additionally, students can use SMS to view their results:

Class 10: Send CG10 to 56263

Class 12: Send CG12 to 56263

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials.

Step 3: If you are a new user, complete the sign-up process first.

Step 4: Go to the Education or Issued Documents section.

Step 5: Select Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) from the list.

Step 6: Choose Class 10 Marksheet or Class 12 Marksheet.

Step 7: Enter your roll number and required details.

Step 8: Click on Get Document or Fetch Result.

Step 9: Your CGBSE Class 10 or 12 digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 10: Download and save it for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Topper money

The toppers of Class 10 and Class 12 will receive the 1.5 lakh award, according to media reports.