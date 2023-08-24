Chhattisgarh: Body Of HNLU Student Found In Hostel Bathroom; Police Probe On

Representative Image

Raipur: Body of a BA LLB final year student of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Nava Raipur, was recovered in a mysterious condition in the bathroom of the institute on Thursday. It was rumored that the girl died by suicide after consuming poison. Meanwhile, police and HNLU management have not yet made any official clarification about the student's death.

The student has been identified as a 22-year-old law undergraduate of the University, Urvi Bhardwaj. She is a resident of Motihari, Bihar, Sachindra Singh, SHO, Rakhi Police Station told FPJ over phone.

Police recovered her body from the bathroom, which had its door locked. After taking the body under their possession, police sent it for postmortem though the exact reason of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy report gets tabled, according to the SHO.

The parents of the deceased student have been informed about the incident. Further details will be shared after the primary phase of the investigation is over, the officer added.

