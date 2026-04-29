Chhattisgarh Board Results 2026 Out: Class 10 Pass Rate 77.15%, Class 12 At 83.04%

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2026 have been released today, on April 29, by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE).

Candidates can access their results by adding their login credentials, such as username and password.

Class 10 overall pass percentage stands at 77.15%, while Class 12 overall pass percentage is 83.04%.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

Class 10 Pass Percentage: 77.15%

Class 12 Pass Percentage: 83.04%

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 via website

Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select "CGBSE 10th Result 2026" or "CGBSE 12th Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter the required data together with the roll number.

Step 4: Check the results after submitting the captcha.

Step 5: Save the scorecard after downloading it.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 by SMS

Additionally, students can use SMS to view their results:

Class 10: Send CG10 to 56263

Class 12: Send CG12 to 56263

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Passing Criteria

Students must score at least 33% in each subject, including the theory and practical exams.