Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Topper 2026 OUT: Jigyasu Verma Scores 98.60%; Gets ₹1.5 Lakh Award

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 High School Result 2026 today. The announcement was made during a press conference addressed by State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.

Along with the results, the board also released key highlights including the overall pass percentage, topper list and performance statistics.

Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results online through the official portals using their roll number.

CGBSE Class 12 Topper List 2026 Released

The board has announced the merit list along with the result declaration. Students and parents were eagerly waiting for the names of top-performing candidates.

Rank 1: Jigyasu Verma

Roll Number: 2261110064

Marks: 493

Percentage: 98.60%

School: Saraswati Shishu Mandir Higher Secondary School, Pallari

District: Baloda Bazar

Rank 2: Omni

Roll Number: 2261200311

Marks: 491

Percentage: 98.20%

School: Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht Hindi Medium School, Bemetara

District: Bemetara

Rank 3: Krish Mahant

Roll Number: 2263501959

Marks: 489

Percentage: 97.80%

School: Govt Boys Higher Secondary School, Chhal, Raigarh

District: Raigarh

Result declared in Press Conference

The CGBSE Class 12 results were released in the presence of senior officials and Education Minister Gajendra Yadav. The board also shared pass percentage details and other performance data during the briefing.

The annual declaration is considered one of the most important academic announcements in the state, as thousands of students await their first major board examination result.