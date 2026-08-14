Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Second Main Exam Result Released; Direct Link Here

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Second Main Exam: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 Second Main/Opportunity Examination Result 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations held in July can now check their results online through the official CGBSE website.

The results are available on cgbse.nic.in and the official result portal. Students will need their roll number and captcha to access their scorecards.

Direct Link To Check High School 2nd Main / Opportunity Exam 2026

Direct Link To Check Higher Secondary 2nd Main / Opportunity Exam 2026|

CGBSE has announced the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 Second Main/Opportunity Examinations 2026. Students can access their results through the official result portal by entering their roll number. The result will contain the students' subject-wise marks and their qualifying status.

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2026: How To Check

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official CGBSE website at cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the Examination Results section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for High School Second Main/Opportunity Examination 2026 or Higher Secondary Second Main/Opportunity Examination 2026, as applicable.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and captcha.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned On CGBSE Supplementary Result 2026

The CGBSE 10th and 12th results will contain important details related to the student's performance, including:

Student's name

Roll number

Class

Subject names

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Qualifying status

Result date

Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned on their result after downloading it.