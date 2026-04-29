Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2026 To Be Declared Today At 2:30 PM; Check Scores Online

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CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2026 will be released today, April 29, by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). At 2:30 PM, a press conference will be held to reveal the findings.

State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav will preside over the press briefing, publicly announcing the results along with important features like pass percentages, toppers, and overall performance statistics.

The official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, will allow students to view their results online. It is recommended that candidates maintain their roll numbers close at hand so they can quickly check their scores.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 via website

Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select "CGBSE 10th Result 2026" or "CGBSE 12th Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter the required data together with the roll number.

Step 4: Check the results after submitting the captcha.

Step 5: Save the scorecard after downloading it.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 by SMS

Additionally, students can use SMS to view their results:

Class 10: Send CG10 to 56263

Class 12: Send CG12 to 56263

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Passing Criteria

Students must score at least 33% in each subject, including the theory and practical exams.